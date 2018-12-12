More Roundabout Commercial Development Denied

Fairhope, Alabama
FAIRHOPE AVENUE AT CR13
With one dissenting vote, the Planning Commission voted not to rezone 2.84 acres located at the southwest side of the roundabout from residential (R-2) to commercial use.
Applicant Mike Fogle argued that the new gas station directly across Fairhope Avenue and increased traffic has made the property unsuitable for a residence (his mother currently lives there) and a B-4 business and professional commercial usage would be more appropriate.
Speeding issues and the location of their driveway so close to the roundabout is problematic as well, unsafe to get in and out during peak traffic.
Fogle suggested some sort of speed control devices may be needed to slow traffic.
STAFF RECOMMENDED DENIAL
City planning staff recommended denial since it is "inconsistent with the comprehensive plan" and "incompatible with adjacent residential neighborhoods" on the south side or CR 13.
Keeping the property south of CR 13 (Oberg Lane) which is within the city limits should be the priority.
Public Works Director Johnson said he recalled the county offered to relocate all driveways during construction of the roundabout, the Fogles apparently declined the offer at that time; Fogle said no such offer was made.
Johnson said the city may be able to help now with right of way drainage if they wanted to relocate the driveway themselves.
COMMISSION AGAINST TOO
Planning commission chairman Turner thought a PUD may be appropriate there instead, but that would require more acreage.
Planning Commissioner Peterson agreed with Fogle that B-4 would be more appropriate and made a motion to approve the rezoning; but it was not seconded.
Some commissioners thought more commercial there would make traffic problems worse.
Commissioner Dyas then made a motion to recommend denying the rezoning and that passed 7-1; the application now moves on to the city council for its consideration.
|Northbound CR 13; Fogle property at left
|Property at upper right
