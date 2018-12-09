More Signs Being Posted Illegally

Fairhope, Alabama
ALLOWED ON PRIVATE PROPERTY ONLY
More signs were being posted on city property and right of ways over the weekend.
Councilman Burrell criticized the growing problem at a city council meeting a couple of months ago; Mayor Wilson advises citizens to take photos and send them to her office for action.
Such temporary signs are allowed on private property only, generally behind the sidewalk or telephone poles, whichever is farther away from the street.
Punishment by municipal court ticket could be up to a $500 fine and time in jail for repeat offenders.
|Fairhope Avenue at Mobile Street Sunday
