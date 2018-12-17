New Downtown Boutique Hotel Gets Partial Approval

Fairhope, Alabama
By a 4-1 vote, the city's Board of Adjustments and Appeals granted a special exception for B2-zoned property at 10 N. Section Street to be used for a hotel; but decided to delay its decision on a concurrent request for a variance to allow a four story building until its next meeting in January.
City Planning Director Wayne Dyess recommended approval of the hotel use ... but denying the request for four stories since city ordinances permit only three (40 ft. total height).
No one spoke against the project during the public participation portion of the meeting.
Dyess defined a "boutique" hotel as a "small" hotel, in this case only 9-12 rooms.
WAV DESIGNED
Clay Adams of Walcott Adams and Vernuelle Architecture Llc. presented the proposal on behalf of Matt Bauers (Black Oak Holdings). Bauers also owns a Nissan auto dealership in Daphne.
Adams described it as a "unique" project that will "respect its important location in the center of town" and embrace the familiar clock and nearby city-owned courtyard in the overall design.
He said the bottom floor will likely be comprised of a lobby and retail space that will be leased (shops, restaurant) and upper floors used for rooms, 3 or 4 per floor; each room would have its own local theme that reflects the city such as history, art, nautical, etc.
Adams said he envisioned check in would be online, with minimal employees actually present at the hotel.
PARKING A CONCERN
Board members expressed concerns about parking but were told by Dyess there were no requirements for parking in the downtown business district (for commercial property); it would be about the same as for current businesses operating there by his calculations, about 9 spaces.
Adams noted the city's nearby parking garage could be utilized as well.
Another member wondered it they could deny the 4 floor request since the nearby Hampton Inn is four stories; that was done some time ago under different regulations (35ft height limit then).
Members wanted more time to consider the number of floors so they tabled it until their next meeting.
MORE APPROVAL NEEDED
Dyess said the city's Planning Commission will still have to approve the multi-occupancy project's final detailed site plan, as will the city council eventually.
|Dyess addressing Board
City Planning Director Wayne Dyess recommended approval of the hotel use ... but denying the request for four stories since city ordinances permit only three (40 ft. total height).
No one spoke against the project during the public participation portion of the meeting.
Dyess defined a "boutique" hotel as a "small" hotel, in this case only 9-12 rooms.
Clay Adams of Walcott Adams and Vernuelle Architecture Llc. presented the proposal on behalf of Matt Bauers (Black Oak Holdings). Bauers also owns a Nissan auto dealership in Daphne.

|Architect Clay Adams
|Architect Clay Adams
He said the bottom floor will likely be comprised of a lobby and retail space that will be leased (shops, restaurant) and upper floors used for rooms, 3 or 4 per floor; each room would have its own local theme that reflects the city such as history, art, nautical, etc.

Adams said he envisioned check in would be online, with minimal employees actually present at the hotel.
Adams said he envisioned check in would be online, with minimal employees actually present at the hotel.
Board members expressed concerns about parking but were told by Dyess there were no requirements for parking in the downtown business district (for commercial property); it would be about the same as for current businesses operating there by his calculations, about 9 spaces.
Adams noted the city's nearby parking garage could be utilized as well.
Another member wondered it they could deny the 4 floor request since the nearby Hampton Inn is four stories; that was done some time ago under different regulations (35ft height limit then).
Members wanted more time to consider the number of floors so they tabled it until their next meeting.
Dyess said the city's Planning Commission will still have to approve the multi-occupancy project's final detailed site plan, as will the city council eventually.

|Proposed site
|Proposed site
If Dyess, who appears to be in favor of paving over the entire Fairhope city limits, opposes this, the PC and CC should take heed and follow his lead by denying this; however, money talks and has apparently spoken.
The hotel itself sounds perfect, but the 4 story variance is just wrong for our city center.
Looks like a good plan. An asset for the city.
The commenter who is in favor of 4 stories must be on of the developers or paid architects/builders. When will anyone in Fairhope make a decision for the good of the city? I understand pay for play but this is absurd!
Uh, the Hampton Inn a stone's throw down the street is four stories.
