Translate

Saturday, December 15, 2018

New Tree Lights Should Last Longer

Fairhope, Alabama




TO CONTROL COST

New, more durable tree lights were installed on about one third of downtown trees this year as an "experiment" to try to control the astronomical cost of yearly installation (about $160K).

The new ones should last up to three years in the trees, versus the conventional that have to be removed and discarded every year.

The new type may be identified by their shorter bulbs.

The trees were trimmed back more than usual this year as well to prevent damage from passing trucks; the lights are usually left in the trees from November to mid-March.



New ones


Old type

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)