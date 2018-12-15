New Tree Lights Should Last Longer

Fairhope, Alabama
TO CONTROL COST
New, more durable tree lights were installed on about one third of downtown trees this year as an "experiment" to try to control the astronomical cost of yearly installation (about $160K).
The new ones should last up to three years in the trees, versus the conventional that have to be removed and discarded every year.
The new type may be identified by their shorter bulbs.
The trees were trimmed back more than usual this year as well to prevent damage from passing trucks; the lights are usually left in the trees from November to mid-March.
|New ones
|Old type
