Submitted: Special Achievement At History Museum

Fairhope, Alabama
Last Wednesday, The Fairhope Museum of History recognized a special Fairhope resident for a special achievement: Serena Gambino visited the museum regularly for over one year, coming at least three mornings every week “to learn something new each day” with Museum Special Projects Manager, Darby Wiik. Serena studied nearly every object and piece of information on display at the museum. The museum held a small family event to “graduate” Serena and honor for her dedication to learning. Helping to congratulate Serena were several people close to her, including Rick Gambino and Josh and Christy Gambino. Many thanks to the Friends of the Fairhope Museum of History for providing the funds for Serena’s special plaque. Way to go, Serena!
|Serena Gambino at left
|Museum assistant manager Darby Wiik at right
