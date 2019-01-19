City Becoming Banking Mecca?

Fairhope, Alabama
ANOTHER BANK COMING TO TOWN
Whitney Bank will be renovating an existing building to open an office on Fairhope Avenue across from the post office according to a building department official.
ServisFirst Bank is opening a branch across the street in the new Portico development as well.
Additionally, three banks on Greeno Road are currently under construction or nearing completion.
Some reasons cited for the large number of banks here is rapid housing growth requiring loans and mortgages ... and that cash is only insured up to $200K per bank by the FDIC.
ANOTHER BANK COMING TO TOWN
Whitney Bank will be renovating an existing building to open an office on Fairhope Avenue across from the post office according to a building department official.
ServisFirst Bank is opening a branch across the street in the new Portico development as well.
Additionally, three banks on Greeno Road are currently under construction or nearing completion.
Some reasons cited for the large number of banks here is rapid housing growth requiring loans and mortgages ... and that cash is only insured up to $200K per bank by the FDIC.
No comments:
Post a Comment