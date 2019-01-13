The Fairhope Times
"All the news that's fit to post" in Baldwin County, Alabama
Fairhope Times Magazine
Home
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
City of Fairhope
City of Daphne
Town of Silverhill
Baldwin County
Sunlight Foundation
Fairhope Times Magazine
Translate
Sunday, January 13, 2019
Colony Cemetery Entrance Renovated
Fairhope, Alabama
The Single Tax Corporation is renovating the entrance to the Colony Cemetery as well as the sidewalk on the corner (Oak and Section St.).
A columbarium is being planned within the cemetery as well.
at
10:14:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment