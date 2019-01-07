Councilman Proposes Lowering Building Heights

Fairhope, Alabama
40 FEET TOO HIGH?
Councilman Conyers said he had received more complaints from citizens about the height of a house under construction on S. Section Street (across from Greer's grocery) and a proposed 4 floor hotel on the northeast corner of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street.
Conyers: "We recently increased height to 40' ... with up to 3 floors ... to allow flexibility on roof design ... but it hasn't been on the books six months ... now people are saying ... what's the difference in 3 or 4 storys? "
The prime intent of the new height ordinance was to provide for something other than flat roof design; but now it seems to be a case of "giving an inch and them taking a mile."
Conyers raised the possibility of amending the height ordinance so nothing over 40' is allowed without prior approval from the city's Board of Adjustments and Appeals .... or, alternatively, returning to the previous 35' maximum.
The house under construction on Minnich Ct. off of S. Section has a rooftop terrace and elevator access/stairwell over the 40' limit, but such things are allowed by the language in the current ordinance, according to Planning Director Dyess: That property is owned by Craig and Suzanne Thornburg according to online land records.
BOARD STILL TO CONSIDER HOTEL FLOOR REQUEST
The Board of Adjustments and Appeals will take up the request for four floors (instead of 3) at its January meeting; some sort of "hardship" (other than financial) will need to be demonstrated for approval though.
In either case though (3 or 4 floors), building height may be up to 40'.
Matt Bowers is current owner of that property.
|3 Minnich Court
|Dec. 20 council meeting
|Proposed hotel
