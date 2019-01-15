Groundbreaking Held For School Expansion

Fairhope, Alabama
FAIRHOPE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler said he had granted granted special permission for students to be out of class to help break ground for a 16-classroom, $5.6 million addition to the Fairhope Intermediate School on Bishop Road this afternoon, including:
*Classrooms equipped with 70" Promethean displays.
*A new gymnasium with bleacher seating for 450.
*Enclosed corridors between buildings for security.
*New asphalt parking for 100 vehicles.
*New 2-lane car rider drive from Fairhope Avenue.
RECONFIGURATION COMING IN 2020
The school is to be one of three re-configured K-6 campuses in the Fairhope feeder pattern for the 2020-2021 school year; the current Fairhope Elementary and J. Larry Newton schools will be converted to K-6 as well.
FEEDER PATTERNS TO BE ADJUSTED
Since a new K-6 is being constructed concurrently in the Belforest community in Daphne as well, Daphne and Fairhope attendance (feeder) patterns will need be adjusted to balance the student load; details are to be announced later this Spring, according to School Board President Christenberry.
Christenberry said any parent with concerns or questions about where their children may attend should contact their individual board representatives.
