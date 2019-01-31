Knoll Park Prescribed Burn Completed

Fairhope, Alabama
PINE FOREST RESTORATION PROJECT
This mornng's prescribed burning of Knoll Park went off without a hitch; a brisk east wind blew smoke out over the bay a expected.
Periodic burning is essential to the pine forest restoration project underway there since 2007.
Retired forester and city Tree Committee member Patrick Waldrop supervised the group of volunteers as Fairhope Volunteer firemen stood by to assist.
The last burn was in 2015.
11 comments:
As I live only 3 blocks from it in the Bluff area, didn't even know it was being done. No smoke, no smell. Awesome job guys!
Yes, that was a perfect execution of a worthy project. Lots of good things are happening in Fairhope, thanks to lots of good people.
Yes, the administration is a good one.
Now if we can just tame the subdivision builders. Maybe a prescribed burn?
JUST KIDDING (insert evil laugh here)
This is all just a useless waste of time and resources.
This keeps 2% of Fairhope happy, the duck pond another 2%, the butterfly park 2%, the complete streets 2%, the back in parking 2%, the traffic pumps 2%, so on and so on.
Saw a lady this morning trip over raised concrete on the sidewalk along the bay. She cut both her hands and knees. There is raised and busted concrete all along that section and Fairhope wants to build more when they can’t even take care of what they have.Unless its downtown and appeases the forever whinny merchants.
If it's true that a lady tripped in Fairhope, perhaps it is time that Montgomery revoke our municipal charter. Such an atrocity is unheard of anywhere else in the State of Alabama--or anywhere else in the United States, for that matter.
Please, Governor Ivey, act fast--before horrible, horrible Fairhope declares itself the "Tripping Capital of the South."
Cold and heartless some people are
Elderly lady falls and injures herself due to one section of concrete being two inches higher than the next section and you make a mockery of it. Yes it did happen, multiple people saw it and came to the lady’s aide. Even the lowest life forms have the right to breath air, jut breath it away from me!
No, we don't mock the elderly, and we don't mock the injured.
We mock those who mock themselves by turning every news item into an indictment of Fairhope and the good people who DO wish to live here.
Hysteria, hatred, and sanctimony make a toxic stew.
Arrogance, elitism, snobbery, and hatred of any opposing viewpoint make a toxic stew look tasty.
