More Cell Phone Towers Coming To Town

Fairhope, Alabama
FIFTH GENERATION (5G) SERVICE ANTICIPATED
Planning Director Dyess told the city council AT&T has approached the planning department about installing small cell towers along Greeno Road (initially) to fill in coverage gaps in its current 4G service and to provide new 5G service when it becomes widely available in coming years; the larger towers on water tanks and elsewhere would remain too.
(Verizon installed a few small towers on Mobile Street (photo above) several years ago to fill gaps.)
Dyess' concerns were aesthetics (how they look) and proliferation of the poles since all three local providers are expected to want to install them in city right of ways.
IT department director Montgomery said the poles would be 30-40 feet tall and need to be 300-400 feet apart for 4G, less for 5G (line of sight) ... eventually even on streets in neighborhoods.
The companies prefer using their own wooden poles (rather than existing city utility poles) because they are quicker and easier to install; but city poles could be used as well.
NEW REGULATIONS NEEDED
Mayor Wilson said AT&T had already presented a map of where they want to install theirs ... but "we want to get ahead of them as a city with our own plan ... based on what we want them to look like."
A new type of street light that incorporates all three companies' antennas was cited as one possibility (below).
INSTALLATION MORATORIUM PROPOSED
Dyess said a limited moratorium on installation of new towers would give the planning department time to come up with suitable regulations based upon best management practices and to consult other cities where installation has already begun ... to prevent more "eyesores" from developing here.
The city's Planning Commission will have to approve installation; no formal applications have been received yet but AT&T's is expected by Spring.
Council members instructed him to bring back a moratorium proposal as soon as possible; councilman Burrell said citizens will demand the new service when it becomes available (5G).
|Small cell tower on Mobile Street
|Antennas could be incorporated in street lights
