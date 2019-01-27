More Signs Posted Ilegally Sunday

Fairhope, Alabama
PREVIOUS WARNINGS IGNORED
Numerous realtor and other signs could be found posted on public property around town Sunday; fines of up to $500 and/or jail time could apply for repeat offenders.
Councilman Burrell thinks they are detracting for the city's reputation as most picturesque town in the state; mayor Wilson asks citizens to take photos and send them to her office for further investigation by city officers.
17 comments:
Certain realtors can get away with anything around here.
This is littering.
No need to sugar coat it.
Lets start prosecuting!
Lighten up some.They are not doing any harm.
Lock em up. Lock em all up!
Southern Living has a column called the Grumpy Gardener, you should rename these blogs The Grumpy Fairhopian.
It's obvious who is doing this. Just follow the signs and fine them. Posting pictures on a wall of shame isn't going to do anything.
Fairhope minds...smaller than the average mind. If this is the most important thing in your life you are pathetic.
If it's a one time,one day sign such as a yard sale sign with permit,that's one thing but the real-estate is becoming a little much.However I thing the city counsel should focus their attention to help lower the speed through out the center cross streets in town.Speed of 40-50 mph is quite common.Now thats a concern.But it is becoming clear what is important and what's Not.It's similar to a hot air balloon,pretty on the out side,yet so full of hot air as it floats away.
And the big balloon has spoken
You must be mister tacky sign himself.
"If this is the most important thing in your life you are pathetic."
Nobody ever suggested any such thing, but this is a lovely example of a strawman argument, a logical fallacy at odds with facts and reason all at once. The entire post is also a fine ostensive definition of "pathetic."
Ignorance and a lack of critical thinking form a dangerous 1-2 punch. Educate yourself about civics, criminology, and logic--starting, perhaps, with broken window theory.
Finally, if you choose to cast stones, have the courage of your convictions: don't throw them from behind the "Anonymous" wall.
A lot of pathetic name calling anthonee, educate yourself about class and character.
@ Anthony - it is obviously so important that it is taking valuable time away from our elected officials.
Surely there are more pressing issues.
As a city worker, we work hard getting rid of any illegal signs we see, these signs posted on here I noticed are not there anymore.
What do broken windows have to do with anything?
"Remember not only to say the right thing in the right place, but far more difficult still, to leave unsaid the wrong thing at the tempting moment."
--B. Franklin
As Bill Watterson said: "Why waste time learning, when ignorance is instantaneous?"
