Wednesday, January 9, 2019

New Penalties Imposed On Water Tank Painters

Fairhope, Alabama





 CELL ANTENNAS COMING BACK LATER THIS MONTH?

Painting contractors were putting the finishing touches on the 2 million gallon water tank today, but since the project was not completed by January 1st, new $2000/day penalties are being imposed.

It was possible for cell phone providers to start re-installing their antennas three weeks ago according to  a spokesman for prime contractor Utility Services, but none did.

City Operations Director Peterson told the Times AT&T planned to begin re-installation on January 14, but did not know about the others (Verizon, Sprint).

The private companies lease the space on top for their antennas from the city.













