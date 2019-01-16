Translate

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

New Restaurant Venu Coming To Pier?

Fairhope, Alabama




 FORMERLY CALLED 'SHUX' SEAFOOD AND OYSTER BAR

According to a sign posted today, a new venue may be in store for the restaurant on the main pier, to be appropriately called 'The Pier Bar and Grill.'

There will be an all-new menu "including breakfast" but the Gambino family will still be owners the sign says. (Rick Gambino has a long-term lease for the city property.)

Unconfirmed reports say a gift shop will be incorporated there as well.

Shux closed earlier this month.

(We have reached out to the owners for comment but received no reply yet.)
