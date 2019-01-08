Progress On Old Hardware Store Renovation

Fairhope, Alabama
FORMER FAIRHOPE HARDWARE
Stucco is being removed from the front facade revealing old windows and bricks not seen for many decades.
Clay city tile was also used in the construction according to informed sources.
ORIGINAL 'PEOPLE'S STORE'
The building at 310 Fairhope Avenue was completed in 1922 and originally housed the Single Tax Corporation's 'Peoples Cooperative' general merchandise store -- which sold everything from "shoes to plowshares" according to historians; community meetings and other social functions were held in the spacious upstairs auditorium as well.
A Freds, Pigggly Wiggly, Hammond's Grocery, and a Blue Dollar store occupied the building over the years as well, according to a local historian.
FUTURE PLANS
Owners are now seeking official historical status for the building, to facilitate restoration.
The first floor is to eventually be converted to three retail spaces ... and the second to a residence/office space, according to a city building official.
FORMER FAIRHOPE HARDWARE
Stucco is being removed from the front facade revealing old windows and bricks not seen for many decades.
Clay city tile was also used in the construction according to informed sources.
ORIGINAL 'PEOPLE'S STORE'
The building at 310 Fairhope Avenue was completed in 1922 and originally housed the Single Tax Corporation's 'Peoples Cooperative' general merchandise store -- which sold everything from "shoes to plowshares" according to historians; community meetings and other social functions were held in the spacious upstairs auditorium as well.
A Freds, Pigggly Wiggly, Hammond's Grocery, and a Blue Dollar store occupied the building over the years as well, according to a local historian.
|CA 1920's
FUTURE PLANS
Owners are now seeking official historical status for the building, to facilitate restoration.
The first floor is to eventually be converted to three retail spaces ... and the second to a residence/office space, according to a city building official.
1 comment:
Maybe they could start a go fund me account?
Post a Comment