Townhomes Approved Adjacent Fly Creek Apartments

Fairhope, Alabama
CALLED 'THE HIGHLANDS AT FLY CREEK'
The planning commission approved multi-occupancy project plans for 77 town homes on just over 10 acres adjacent to the controversial 240 unit Retreat At Fly Creek Village apartment complex now under construction as part of the overall 214 acre Fly Creek Village PUD off of US 98 on Parker Road (behind Publix grocery) that was approved in 2006.
Drainage will be incorporated into the overall drainage plan for the entire site (apartments et al).
AAC Realty Llc. is the owner (Angelo Corte); the project is to be developed in three phases.
(Pouring concrete for apartment foundations will be occurring overnight in coming weeks according to the building department.)
|Site behind Publix
|townhomes at upper left
|north is up
16 comments:
Who is going to deal with the drainage and sewer effects this development is going to have on the already overloaded City systems?
Sure wished my name started with "Corte"
What Corte want$. Corte get$.
You communists just don't get it. People have a right to develop their private property.
AOC announced yesterday there’s only 12 days till the end of the world; you miserables just keep on complaining I’m going to Logan’s for a steak and then Sonic’s for a milkshake.
People have the right to develop their land as long as it does NOT impact others! If I put a pig farm next to your house would you like it?
I say that developers need to start paying impact fees on their developments. Their projects are crowding the schools, roads, and sewers. These elements of the infrastructure we have been paying and maintaining for all these years. Now a developer comes in, puts additional burden on the infrastructure and we the same citizens have to pay for capital upgrades when we were doing fine with the existing.
You know why the developers donot have to pay impact fees? It is because the campaign donors are the very same developers that contribute to the politicians who never bring up impact fees. Just look up campaign contributions on the Secretary of State site, look up a sitting politician who gets money from the developers, and then ask about impact fees. Now watch that politician say why he or she is against impact fees.
Yep, the politicians have been bought and owned by the developers.
The city of Fairhope began imposing impact fees about 10 years ago; the county still has none.
How much are Fairhope’s impact fees?
Here is the impact fee ordinance. Look at the bottom for amounts. https://www.fairhopeal.gov/home/showdocument?id=74
I thought
wilson was elected to stop this thing?
Mayor Wilson tried her best to stop the apartments, but the City Council all voted in favor of them. We need to vote out the current City Council to manage the new development.
Wrong! More lies just like Trump. Fact is Wilson's planning commission approved the site plan for the apartments.
Actually, that is not true. The site plan had been approved by the previous planning commission. Mayor Wilson did everything legally possible to stop the apartments. To write that she was complicit is a total lie. The reason that she ran for Mayor in the first place was to stop it. So funny how old people in Fairhope hate her because they have no respect for a female in any position of authority. They much prefer to be lied to by a bunch of old men.
"Legally" is the key word. You communists need to understand this is the USA, private property owners have the right to develop their land. Politicians should not make promises they can not keep just to get elected.
Fairhope is made up of many things. When I talk to people about Fairhope its not the buildings or any business they have negative opinions of but the people which is so evident on this blog!
It's not that she is woman ,it's her failure to follow through.Yet No one in any office will be liked by all.Now the problem lies with in the counsel and mostly with the citizens who,don't vote,or just commonly pull a single lever,for they are one's who seem to scream the loudest.
