More Changes Coming To Planning Commission?

Fairhope, Alabama
LONGTIME CHAIRMAN'S TERM ENDING
A significant change is possible when Chairman Lee Turner's term ends this April; members are appointed (or re-appointed) to six-year terms by the mayor.
The committee selects a chairperson each year: Turner has been since 2012 when he took over from Jean Wilson. Rebecca Bryant is the current Vice Chairman.
(Turner is also President of the Single Tax Corporation.)
When asked by the Times, Mayor Wilson would not indicate if she intended to reappoint Turner or someone new to the commission, only "I will send out a press release when the time comes."
Also, Ralph Thayer has left the commission due to health problems; he was appointed to fill the mayor's ex-officio slot in November of 2016; that place has been vacant for about three months.
(Turner and Hollie MacKellar are the only two remain members appointed by former mayor Kant.)
LONGTIME CHAIRMAN'S TERM ENDING
A significant change is possible when Chairman Lee Turner's term ends this April; members are appointed (or re-appointed) to six-year terms by the mayor.
The committee selects a chairperson each year: Turner has been since 2012 when he took over from Jean Wilson. Rebecca Bryant is the current Vice Chairman.
(Turner is also President of the Single Tax Corporation.)
When asked by the Times, Mayor Wilson would not indicate if she intended to reappoint Turner or someone new to the commission, only "I will send out a press release when the time comes."
Also, Ralph Thayer has left the commission due to health problems; he was appointed to fill the mayor's ex-officio slot in November of 2016; that place has been vacant for about three months.
(Turner and Hollie MacKellar are the only two remain members appointed by former mayor Kant.)
No comments:
Post a Comment