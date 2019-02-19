Council Approves Purchase of Land For Electrical Expansion

Fairhope, Alabama
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM NEARING CAPACITY
The city council approved $50K for the purchase of land located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Young Street/Nichols Avenue for the construction of a new electrical substation.
The larger substation will consolidate the existing one across Young Street ... and another on Church Street (at Morphy Avenue) to increase capacity for higher loads in the hospital area.
It needed to be located in that area to tie in to existing high voltage transmission lines along Young Street.
SPRING 2020 TIMELINE
According to Operations Director Peterson, new equipment (transformers etc.) has been ordered and is expected to arrive this October; hopefully completion of the new substation should be around Spring 2020.
Then the two old substations will be dismantled.
|Young St. at Nichols Ave. location
|Existing Church Street substation
