Fairhope's Arbor Day 2019

Fairhope, Alabama
After the mayor declared today Arbor Day, members of the city's Tree Committee presented art contest winners from local schools and landscaping beautification citations to local businesses, then free tree seedlings were distributed to the audience.
|Tree art contest winners
|Beautification awards
