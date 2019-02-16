Translate

Saturday, February 16, 2019

Fairhope's Arbor Day 2019

Fairhope, Alabama


Tree art contest winners


Beautification awards

After the mayor declared today Arbor Day, members of the city's Tree Committee presented art contest winners from local schools and landscaping beautification citations to local businesses, then free tree seedlings were distributed to the audience.











at

