K-1 School Purchase Plan Falls Through

Fairhope, Alabama
BUT PURCHASE IS STILL EXPECTED
According to council president Burrell, the $6.1 million federal Economic Development Administration grant the city applied for last September 5th to purchase and refurbish the old K-1 school on Church Street was not awarded.
If it had been, the grant would have financed 'HATCH Fairhope' a technical business incubator in partnership with the Baldwin County Economic Development Agency.
At the same time, the city council entered into an agreement to purchase the property from the Baldwin County Board of Education for $4 million, $2.5 million was due at closing before December 31st and the balance in yearly installments; but that date had to be pushed back 90 days.
COUNCIL TO CONSIDER OPTIONS
Burrell told the Times the council will have to consider its next steps but thought it would definitely complete the purchase somehow before the March 30th deadline.
It should be possible to pursue other grants for the rehabilitation of the almost 100 year old building; the mayor says enough money was included in this years budget for the purchase if the grant failed to materialize.
Proposals for other parts of the school include a 'Green STEAM School' in partnership with FEEF, local college classroom space, and a performing arts facility; Mayor Wilson has advocated for holding town hall meetings (charrettes) to let citizens propose additional possible uses as well.
10 comments:
I will never understand Fairhope's attachment to this sick, crumbling building. And now they plan to go ahead with a purchase even though there is no money budgeted for it? I smell a rat Jack. #thefairhopeway
If you take the time to read the article it clearly says there was money included in the budget for the purchase.
Sure would make a sorlely need parking lot .
Its a money pit! Tear it down now!
I wish that the developer of the boutique hotel would purchase this property and build here instead. There is plenty of room and he could even install a parking garage in the rear for extra revenue. The existing structure is hideous and deteriorated. I am amazed at the elderly in Fairhope who believe that it should be preserved because they went to school there 50 years ago. The City Council should wake up and do what's best....old folks' memories don't attract tourism.
It is apart of the old Fairhope that is endanger of disappearing forever. Many places strive to hold on to their architectural history. We are wiping ours out one old building at a time. Maybe you are a transplant.
Part of old Fairhope needs to disappear forever. Progress is not always bad. Wouldn't you agree that the new development across from Jubilee Ace Hardware is going to be a much more visually appealing site than the old rusty storage units? The old K-1 is disgusting to look at and could never be completely renovated for 21st century utility without spending millions. A bulldozer would be its best friend.
Buy it. (It's cheap given its location and square foot). Renovate it.
(We have the money). Keep it. (Fairhope needs to protect the old structures.)
We are known as an artsy, quaint city. Property values in downtown area are high because of that persona. What more could support that persona than an educational and entrepreneurial focused endeavor? Parking lot? We have more imagination than that! Hotel? If we tear down all the old/quaint stuff why would folks spend money to visit here? Same people against this are the same folks who complain about the Christmas lights and flowers being too expensive to maintain. Ugh.
Ideas:
1. Consider getting South Alabama and Coastal to pony up some funds for a renovation of part of this. Nothing wrong with Fairhope being more of a college town. Having young, smart, entrepreneurial folks around always keeps things interesting!
2. Consider moving City Hall to this building. The old City Hall complex does nothing for the City architecturally. (who approved that design for gosh sakes back in the day!?) Sell that property to re-imburse the renovation of this facility.
3. Unleash FEEF! What an asset that org is to this community. They'll come up with some funds and wonderful ideas!
Our crown jewels are downtown and the immediate neighborhoods. Protect them please.
Fairhope Council: related to this....please pass laws to establish and protect the architectural integrity of downtown Fairhope and immediate surrounding community. Leaving it to chance/developers is not the answer.
Most new developments are abiding by an unwritten rule of design but it needs to be codified. Not sure what folks were thinking back in the old days when Compass Bank and City Hall were built and other "modern" buildings were built but that type of architecture is not what brings the visitors or keeps property values high.
If they bungle this to it will be the last straw!
