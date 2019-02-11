Updated: New Details Emerge For Downtown Pedestrian Safety Improvements

Fairhope, Alabama
Updated for clarification: The crosswalks are to be of smooth brick pavers and not raised cobblestone as we stated earlier; the center lane on S. Section Street is to be rougher-type cobblestone material.
All improvements will be ADA compliant for the disabled.
SPEED CALMING MEASURES
Public Works Director Richard Johnson presented preliminary engineering concepts for slowing down speeding traffic and enhancing pedestrian safety in the downtown area to the city council, including brick pavers in crosswalks (some with flush lighted beacons), a cobblestone center lane on S. Section, several new/larger pedestrian landings, and new pedestrian signals at the Section Street/Fairhope Avenue intersection.
* Medians would be extended and lanes narrowed at the Fairwood/Fairhope Avenue intersection; brick paver crosswalks added.
* The center lane of Section Street converted to "safety strip" cobblestone (south of Fairhope Ave. to PNC Bank) for "speed calming" and pedestrian safety.
* Pedestrian landings extended at De La Mare/Section Street and brick paver crosswalks installed.
* Two new brick paver crosswalks across Section Street in the vicinity of the Police Station and Pine Street.
Council president Burrell said he liked the plan; next steps will be to develop a detailed plan for council's approval and to bid out for construction, Johnson said. (The cobblestone center lane could be more expensive and need to be bid out separately, he added.)
|Fairhope Avenue at Fairwood Blvd.
|S. Section Street
|Section St. at De La Mare intersection
Why can't the police slow them down?
