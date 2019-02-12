Translate

Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Sculpture Donated To The City

Fairhope, Alabama


Cattail Pond Sculpture


 PUBLIC SPACE ART

'Cattail Pond Sculpture' by artist DeeDee Morrison has been donated to the city by Constance Barkeley Lewis, a resident of Atlanta.

The ESAC's Committee on Public Art is considering a suitable location for it; one possibility mentioned is in the center of one of the roundabouts.

The value of the piece is $6,700.

Another of Morrison's sculptures called a 'Matter of Fiction' is located at the library. 


'A Matter of Fiction'













aaa
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)