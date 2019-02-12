Sculpture Donated To The City

Fairhope, Alabama
PUBLIC SPACE ART
'Cattail Pond Sculpture' by artist DeeDee Morrison has been donated to the city by Constance Barkeley Lewis, a resident of Atlanta.
The ESAC's Committee on Public Art is considering a suitable location for it; one possibility mentioned is in the center of one of the roundabouts.
The value of the piece is $6,700.
Another of Morrison's sculptures called a 'Matter of Fiction' is located at the library.
