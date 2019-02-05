Sewage System Repairs Ongoing

Fairhope, Alabama
The big blue tanks seen next to the south Section Street sewage pump lift station last week were being used for storage while repairs were made downstream to a manhole and gravity sewage pipe main on Church Street.
According to Utility Operations Director Peterson, some bricks had fallen off the walls of the manhole (Church at Fels) and clogged the pipe so the flow had to be stopped for a while to effect repairs, remove the bricks, and inspect the line.
The lack of "detention time" for sewage at lift stations is a problem system-wide Peterson said, but a new plan for "side stream storage" at critical stations should fix the problem and reduce overflows during heavy rainstorms.
Many old, brick manholes need to be relined due to deteriorating mortar.
aa
|S. Section Street lift station
The big blue tanks seen next to the south Section Street sewage pump lift station last week were being used for storage while repairs were made downstream to a manhole and gravity sewage pipe main on Church Street.
According to Utility Operations Director Peterson, some bricks had fallen off the walls of the manhole (Church at Fels) and clogged the pipe so the flow had to be stopped for a while to effect repairs, remove the bricks, and inspect the line.
The lack of "detention time" for sewage at lift stations is a problem system-wide Peterson said, but a new plan for "side stream storage" at critical stations should fix the problem and reduce overflows during heavy rainstorms.
Many old, brick manholes need to be relined due to deteriorating mortar.
aa
No comments:
Post a Comment