Special School Tax Will Need Council's Blessing

Fairhope, Alabama
VOTER REFERENDUM PROPOSED
During the last city council work session Ken Cole, chairman of the city's Educational Advisory Committee, reported it is recommending to proceed with a voter referendum to form a special school overlay tax district ... to add another 3 mils to the local school property tax.
The new district would substantially follow current boundaries of the Fairhope school feeder pattern (District 6) and only residents within would be able to participate.
All proceeds from the new tax, about $1.8 million annually, would be earmarked and spent on the five schools in the district: $365K per school.
(Three mils would add about $80 to the annual property tax for a typical Fairhope home.)
STUDY'S RECOMMENDATION FOR TOP 10
Cole said a special district was one of the five scenarios recommended by a study commissioned by the city council in 2016 (Akribos Consulting Group's study - click) to determine what it would take to put the five Fairhope area schools among the top ten in the state.
The tax revenue should be directed to math and reading instructional support since those areas were of most concern according to the 2016 study.
Cole: "The referendum will give voters a chance to decide ... what type of schools they want for Fairhope. A special tax district will give principals what they need (for top ten)."
NECESSARY DOCUMENTS BEING PREPARED BY COUNTY
Cole said the School Board's legal department is currently preparing the necessary documentation for the referendum (90% completed) ... but warned its passage may not "be be an easy task ... or popular."
Council president Burrell said he would vote to hold a referendum and asked if any council members opposed holding one, and none did; but Cole added that may not be enough.
Cole: "The documents will require more (of the council) ... not just approving a referendum ... the council must support the new tax too."
Burrell objected: "I don't buy that. We don't have to tell the people how to vote. I'd like to say this to the Board of Education ... give our citizens the right to decide for themselves."
Cole replied quoting Winston Churchill: "Politicians are only concerned about the next election; statesmen about the next generation."
(Publisher's note: The quotation above may have been mis-attributed to Churchill. So far, no members of the council have taken a public position on the tax itself ... as far as we know.)
SCHOOL BOARD'S APPROVAL NEEDED TOO
School Board Representative Cecil Christenberry told the Times later that he had met with Cole, councilman Brown, and other EAC members ... and that the School Board supports the proposal to hold a referendum ... but only if the city council votes in favor of the 3 mil tax too: just voting in favor of holding a referendum will not be enough.
Christenberry said the necessary paperwork is being prepared to hold the referendum, in Fairhope and other communities in the county that have expressed interest (Spanish Fort, Daphne).
The School Board will have to vote as a body to approve the tax district and referendum too.
(Dates for when the referendum may be held were not mentioned; city clerk Lisa Hanks said she thought it it would have to coincide with a regular election cycle. )
|Education Committee chairman Ken Cole at center
|Fairhope District 6
|Current county tax districts
|EAC's July 2018 meeting.
