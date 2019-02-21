The Fairhope Times
"All the news that's fit to post" in Baldwin County, Alabama
Fairhope Times Magazine
Home
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
City of Fairhope
City of Daphne
Town of Silverhill
Baldwin County
Sunlight Foundation
Fairhope Times Magazine
Translate
Thursday, February 21, 2019
'The Friend' Movie Filming Begins
Fairhope, Alabama
Actors and crew began filming The Friend around town this week: based upon a true story that happened here.
We were told this is a "Summer beach scene."
at
6:26:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment