Another Partial Road Closure Coming

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

US 98 at Fly Creek.



TRAFFIC HEADACHES CONTINUE



ALDOT has announced it will be periodically closing lanes of US 98 in Montrose for three days beginning Monday July 21 for a "geotechnical investigation" -- for engineering/design of two new bridges over Fly Creek to replace failed box culverts there.

Motorists should expect considerable delays from 6 AM to 3 PM with periodic lane closures -- or plan to take alternate routes Scenic 98, CR 13, or Hwy 181, according to the ALDOT announcement.

According to AI: "A geotechnical investigation is a process of studying subsurface soil and rock conditions at a construction site to determine their suitability for a proposed project . It helps engineers and builders understand the ground's properties, potential hazards, and suitable foundation design options. This information is crucial for ensuring the safety, stability, and cost-effectiveness of any construction project."





New bridge plan.













