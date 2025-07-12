Another Partial Road Closure Coming

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|US 98 at Fly Creek.
TRAFFIC HEADACHES CONTINUE
ALDOT has announced it will be periodically closing lanes of US 98 in Montrose for three days beginning Monday July 21 for a "geotechnical investigation" -- for engineering/design of two new bridges over Fly Creek to replace failed box culverts there.
Motorists should expect considerable delays from 6 AM to 3 PM with periodic lane closures -- or plan to take alternate routes Scenic 98, CR 13, or Hwy 181, according to the ALDOT announcement.
According to AI: "A geotechnical investigation is a process of studying subsurface soil and rock conditions at a construction site to determine their suitability for a proposed project. It helps engineers and builders understand the ground's properties, potential hazards, and suitable foundation design options. This information is crucial for ensuring the safety, stability, and cost-effectiveness of any construction project."
|New bridge plan.
Comments