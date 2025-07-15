Another Water Pump Fails

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

8717 Fairhope Avenue.



WELL NUMBER 8

The pump for water well number 8 under the water tower on Fairhope Avenue failed Monday, with a broken shaft the same as with well number 4 on CR 3 south of town last August, according to water department superintendent Daryl Morefield.



During Monday's meeting, the city council authorized low-bidder Griner Drilling Services to do the repairs for $54K (NTE); a temporary submersible pump was being installed in the interim to continue pumping water uninterrupted to customers.

It was to be installed by Tuesday morning, Morefield said.



NO EMERGENCY DECLARED THIS TIME

A general emergency was declared by the city council last year so the repair process for pump 4 could be expedited; but not this time.

Council president Burrell called this one a public works project under $100K so the usual legal bidding requirements could be expedited. Three bids were received anyway, he added.

Burrell said he asked Griner to do a failure analysis as well; they speculated faulty installation techniques could be one reason for the failures.



No repair timeline was mentioned but it was estimated 6-8 weeks last year for pump 4 on CR 3.



NO WATER CONSERVATION NEEDED?

Mayor Sullivan told the Times yesterday conservation was not needed at this point -- due to additional well/treatment capacity added last year, even though this is the season for heaviest water use.

Last year a stage three conservation was enacted after pump 4 failed (voluntary cutbacks only).









Well #8.













