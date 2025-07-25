City Council Candidate Forums Scheduled

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

MUNICIPAL ELECTION NEXT MONTH



At least two city council candidate forums are planned: one on August 14 at 10:30 AM the Fairhope Yacht Club on Volanta Avenue and the other August 18 at 6 PM the First Fairhope Baptist Church on S. Section Street.



The one at the Yacht Club is organized by the Eastern Shore Republican Women's organization and requires prior RSVP and a $35 fee (for lunch); the one at the Baptist Church is organized by the Fairhope Faith Collective and Common Sense Campaign and requires a "ticket" be purchased online -- at no cost.

No other forums are scheduled at this time to our knowledge.











