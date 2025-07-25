City Council Candidate Forums Scheduled

2020 candidates forum.

 

MUNICIPAL ELECTION  NEXT MONTH

At least two city council candidate forums are planned: one on August 14 at 10:30 AM the Fairhope Yacht Club on Volanta Avenue and the other August 18 at 6 PM the First Fairhope Baptist Church on S. Section Street.

The one at the Yacht Club is organized by the Eastern Shore Republican Women's organization and requires prior RSVP and a $35 fee (for lunch); the one at the Baptist Church is organized by the Fairhope Faith Collective and Common Sense Campaign and requires a "ticket" be purchased online -- at no cost. 

No other forums are scheduled at this time to our knowledge.



Friday, July 25, 2025
I think it is ridiculous you have to pay $35 to go to a candidate forum. Forums should be free and open to facilitate voter education and to vote, Seems elitist to me!



Friday, July 25, 2025
Friday, July 25, 2025
Churches are supposed to stay out of politics aren't they?
Friday, July 25, 2025
