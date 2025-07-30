City Has New Utilities Engineer

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Berry standing second from left.



NOEL BERRY

City engineer Richard Johnson introduced new utility department engineer Noel Berry to the city council this week.

Johnson said Berry's "background in utilities, ALDOT, and municipalities makes him well equipped for us."

Berry told the council he was "happy to be here ... and eager to get started."



A graduate of the USA Engineering Department (BS Civil Engineering), Berry was previously an engineer for the City of Mobile and ALDOT -- as well as a wastewater treatment plant operator for MAWSS before that.

Berry will help department superintendents manage current utility upgrades -- and with other technical matters.







t

