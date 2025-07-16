Defective Crosswalk Lights To Be Replaced Again

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

NORTH SECTION STREET



Pedestrian crossing warning lights embedded in Section Street pavement last January in front of city hall and the police station are still not working right -- and will have to be replaced.

The IRWL crosswalks were first-installed in 2019 for $80K; the original ones were replaced last January when the street was resurfaced -- but never worked right. (They were supposed to be more visible than the original 2019 design.)



The lights are still in warranty and will be replaced by the installation contractor with a new manufacturer's design at no charge to the city, according to city engineer Johnson.

From our January 2025 report:



"The new embedded crosswalk lights on Section Street in the vicinity of the police station are now working -- but still have problems to be worked on by the contractor/subcontractor, according to city engineer Johnson.

The old lights that were put in 6 years ago were removed during street-paving last summer to be replaced with more-visible ones, but various supply chain/parts issues delayed installation for many weeks.





January 2025 photo





