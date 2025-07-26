Flowerclock Roundabout May Open Early

CONSTRUCTION AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

The flowerclock roundabout is progressing rapidly and may be able to open earlier than first predicted (weather permitting), according to multiple sources close to the project.

Asphalt Services is the general contractor.

Construction began last March; the contractor has up to 300 days for completion, per their contract.

Roundabout construction time is usually about 10 months, based on others built here in recent years.

Some necessary work was completed before actual construction started, such as utility relocation, speeding construction.

 

Anonymous said…
Yay! More good news!
Saturday, July 26, 2025
