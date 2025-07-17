'Good Trouble' In Fairhope Today

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Fairhope Good Trouble Rally



NATIONAL GOOD TROUBLE DAY



Over 100 people (organizer's count) showed up this afternoon at the corner of Greeno Road and Fairhope Avenue with signs and banners to peacefully protest some of President Trump's policies as part of the National Good Trouble Lives On Day.

Some passing motorists honked in approval; the occasional catcalls were heard as well.









From AI: "Good Trouble Day", or more accurately, the"Good Trouble Lives On" Day of Action, is a nationwide movement inspired by the late civil rights leader and congressman, John Lewis. It is observed annually on July 17th, the anniversary of his passing. The day's purpose is to reignite Lewis's legacy of nonviolent resistance and advocate for social and civil rights. The movement's name comes from a phrase Lewis often used, encouraging people to "get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America".

This year's "Good Trouble Lives On" Day of Action, held on July 17, 2025, involved protests and events in over 1,600 locations across the country. The primary focus of these demonstrations is to oppose what organizers describe as the Trump administration's "brazen rollback" of civil and human rights, including escalating immigration raids and potential voter disenfranchisement

From the GTLO website:



"Coined by civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis, "Good Trouble" is the action of coming together to take peaceful, non-violent action to challenge injustice and create meaningful change.



The civil rights leaders of the past have shown us the power of collective action. That’s why on July 17, five years since the passing of Congressman John Lewis, communities across the country will take to the streets, courthouses, and community spaces to carry forward his fight for justice, voting rights, and dignity for all."