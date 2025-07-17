Library Funding Decision Delayed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Today's APLS meeting.



Elizabeth Williams



Rebecca Watson



ALABAMA PUBLIC LIBRARY SERVICE



After hearing from numerous speakers from both sides of the issue, including Fairhope's Elizabeth Williams and Rebecca Watson, the Alabama Public Library Service decided not to make a decision during this morning's meeting in Montgomery regarding the suspended funding to the Fairhope library.

Chairman John Wahl referred to new material just received by the committee today and asked Fairhope library director Robert Gourlay and Fairhope library board chair Randall Wright (who were seated in the audience) if they has completed their book reviews and were told no (although their response was not audible on the live stream broadcast).

The new material received was not made public during this meeting.



Williams is president of the local 'Read Freely Alabama' group and Watson of the local 'Moms for Liberty' chapter.

The Fairhope Library Board relocated several books during its June meeting and left others in place and believe they are in compliance with current APLS regulations.

