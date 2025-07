Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

NEXT PHASE OF WATERFRONT PROJECT



Installation of a new 5' wide path along the edge of the bluff in Utopia Park began today: a continuation of the $10 million waterfront renovation project.

Three pine trees had to be removed but at least one was dead/dying probably from pine beetle infestation.

New stairs and a ramp to the bottom are to be installed there as well.

Completed by October, last we heard (weather permitting).