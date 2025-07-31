'New Water Source' Public Meeting Held

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





WELL NUMBER 14

A 'new water source public meeting' was held this morning in city hall for new water well number 14, on Fairhope Avenue behind the elementary school, as required by ADEM before it can be brought into service.

A project engineer said the well is 220 feet deep and being permitted for 480 gallons per minute, which could increase with time.



ADEM will do its final inspection next week, he said.

(The city currently has 11 operating wells; a well 12 is not being used due to high iron content.)







Well 14.









