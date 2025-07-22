New Water Storage Tank Going Up Today

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 


 

Silverhill's new 250K gallon water storage tank on CR 49 west of town is being erected today. 

A $2.4 million federal American Recovery Plan grant is being used to help fund the project.

 


 

Location: Silverhill, AL 36576, USA

Anonymous said…
Uncle Sam subsidizing DR Horton?
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
