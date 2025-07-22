New Water Storage Tank Going Up Today Posted by Publisher on July 22, 2025 Get link Facebook X Pinterest Email Other Apps Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com Silverhill's new 250K gallon water storage tank on CR 49 west of town is being erected today. A $2.4 million federal American Recovery Plan grant is being used to help fund the project. #alabamanews #fairhopenews Silverhill tank water Location: Silverhill, AL 36576, USA Get link Facebook X Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Anonymous said… Uncle Sam subsidizing DR Horton? Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Post a Comment
