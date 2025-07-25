Weeks Bay Boat Ramp Reopens

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

RENOVATIONS COMPLETED BY STATE



The Bay Watch Boat Ramp on Fish River at Weeks Bay on US 98 has reopened after being closed for over a month for renovations.

The mid-summer timing of the closure drew criticism from local boaters; work was originally scheduled for winter but was delayed due to issues with the contractor, according to state officials.

OFFICIAL'S NEWS RELEASE:



The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has reopened the Bay Watch Public Boat Ramp in Baldwin County. The facility was temporarily closed for parking area upgrades in May 2025. The ramp is located adjacent to the U.S. Highway 98 bridge at the mouth of the Fish River.

“The improvements at Bay Watch will benefit anglers, boaters and visitors to Weeks Bay Reserve for decades to come,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “We’ve been upgrading public boat ramps throughout the state so that more people have quality access to all the great outdoor recreation opportunities on our many waterways. We look forward to announcing the completion of several additional projects currently in progress.”

During the closure, the gravel parking area was paved and parking was marked for 36 vehicles with trailers and six single vehicles. Americans with Disabilities Act parking was also created – one spot for a single vehicle and two spots for vehicles with trailers. Boat tie down areas are available and new lighting will be installed soon. The project was implemented by ADCNR with GOMESA funds. This is the latest round of improvements to the Bay Watch Public Boat Ramp. In 2019, the facility’s finger pier and launching slab were replaced.

“In recent years ADCNR has seen an increase in saltwater fishing license sales and people who want to enjoy the great fishing opportunities in coastal Alabama,” said Patti McCurdy, Director of ADCNR’s State Lands Division. “The improvements to this parking area are a great way to provide more anglers and recreational boaters with quality access to outdoor recreation in Baldwin County. I am excited our GOMESA project will provide enhanced parking and access improvements for visitors from across coastal Alabama who enjoy our Weeks Bay Reserve.”

ADCNR is planning a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Bay Watch renovation project. A date and time for the event will be posted on ADCNR’s website when available.

Other recently completed boating access area improvement projects in south Alabama include the Mount Vernon Boat Ramp, Chocolatta Boat Ramp on the Causeway and the Little Billy Goat Hole Boat Ramp on Dauphin Island. ADCNR has also partnered with Mobile County to build a new boat ramp at Cedar Point.



