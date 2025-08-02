Another Candidate "Forum" Scheduled

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

2020 election forum



New forum scheduled.



AUGUST 19



The League of Women Voters of Baldwin County and others have scheduled a candidate forum for August 19, 7:30 PM at the Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 1150 Fairhope Avenue.

This will be a candi-dating style event, a "fast paced relaxed event where candidates answer questions in small-group conversation," rather than a conventional forum, according to the announcement.



The event is open to the public and free of charge but tickets are requested using the bar code provided above.

