CR 13 Sidewalk Completion Planned

Oberg Road



MORPHY TO TWIN BEECH



Plans are in the works to connect missing segments of sidewalks along CR 13 from Twin Beech Road to Morphy Avenue, per terms of an agreement with ALDOT.



Cost estimated at about $300K (including engineering) with 80% percent coming from a federal Carbon Reduction Program Grant (contingent on available funding).



The new segments will connect to existing sidewalks at Sedgefield Avenue on the south end and Nichols Avenue on the north, as well as a new segment already installed at the entrance to the new Fox Hollow neighborhood.

There will be one new crosswalk too, at Nichols Avenue.



The sidewalks will connect to schools in the area with sidewalks installed in 2019 on Twin Beech Road (high and middle schools).

