Eastern Shore Trail Being Extended

Current trail's terminus.







Eastern Shore Trail.



US HWY 98 AT FISH RIVER



Plans are in the works by the county to extend the Eastern Shore Walking/Biking Trail from where it currently ends just east of the Fish River bridge, 1.8 miles to Pleasant View Lane. Eventually it is to be extended all the way to Foley, as funding becomes available.



A new boardwalk recently built on the west side of the river giving access to the path over the bridge was blocked off; there is currently no similar access on the bridge's east side -- to the trail under the bridge there.







New west side access.



East side of bridge.






