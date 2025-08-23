Flying Creek Nature Preserve Opens

PHASE ONE

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources director Chris Blankenship helped mayor Sullivan and city council members cut the ribbon to phase one of the new Flying Creek Nature Park at 22430 Main Street this morning.

Blankenship said he was impressed with the outcome from a $1 million state GOMESA grant -- and predicted more grants were coming for future phases.

Sullivan thanked contractors and city employees for their hard work on the project -- and the city council for providing supplemental financing. She singled out city forester/ranger Justin Hammers for praise: his office will be located there.

Visitors were allowed to tour the adjacent new John Martin Nature Center as well (photos below), but it will not be officially competed for about another month.

Phases two and three are already being planned for next year. 





