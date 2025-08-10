Last Chance Tomorrow To Register For Municipal Election

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Sample ballot.



AUGUST 26 ELECTION DAY



Monday August 11 is the last day you have to register for the upcoming municipal election for Fairhope city council. Refer to the Secretary of State's website for more info (click).



All five council places are competitive this time; mayor Sullivan is unopposed.

Rapid population growth and related issues are again the main issues, as in the past several election cycles.

Management of city utilities, which extend outside city limits is also deemed important this time too.

Three candidate forums are scheduled in coming weeks that we know of. (August 14 at the Yacht Club 10:30 AM, 18th at the Fairhope Baptist Church 6 PM, and 19th at the Unitarian's Meeting Hall 7 PM). It is not known yet if any of these will be videoed and made available later, but it has been our experience they usually are in some fashion.



ONLY FOR CITY RESIDENTS

Only citizens who live inside city limits may vote in the municipal election; if you are not sure (since city limits can be confusing) one good way to tell is to look at utility bills to verify your garbage is picked up by the city, otherwise you are outside in the county.

All voting is at the civic center.









