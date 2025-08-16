More Parking Needed Downtown

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Current city garage.



Preliminary data.



PARKING STUDY ALMOST COMPLETE



Planning Director Hunter Simmons said preliminary results of a parking study by Walker Consultants shows up to 700 more spaces may be needed in the downtown area within the next ten years, to keep up with the current pace of growth.



The consultant was hired last March to help the city develop a strategy for more parking -- and how to pay for it.



Final results of the study will be presented to the public later (two months?) for more discussion, Simmons said.

A second parking garage or even "adding on" to the current one are some options mentioned previously.









