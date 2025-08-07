More South Side Sewer Upgrades Started

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Fels Avenue sewage pipe upgrades/







Pipeline route.







CAPACITY INCREASE



Sewage pipeline upgrades begun this week on Fels Avenue will extend south down Section Street to Twin Beech Road -- to connect to the new sewage pump/lift station in the 18000 block there. (This pipeline leads to the city's wastewater treatment plant at the north end of Church Street.)

Hemphill Construction was the project's low bidder; total cost about $6 million (including engineering cost). Expect periodic road closures and traffic delays in the area.



The project could take until the end of the year to complete, according to the city engineer.

New Twin Beech station, May 2024.





























