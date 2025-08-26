Municipal Election Day 2025

 UNTIL 7 PM

Turnout appeared to be about normal at around 10 AM this morning at city hall; the civic center poll will be open until 7 PM with results in after 8 PM. 




Anonymous said…
Thought everyone did well. Good luck.
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Anonymous said…
Should be low about 20% ....apathy wins!
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Jeff said…
Just voted at 2:30, line started outside the civic center. Line moved really fast and I was done in about 20 minutes. Lot of people (by my perceptionl.
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
