Municipal Election Day 2025 Posted by Publisher on August 26, 2025

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com UNTIL 7 PMTurnout appeared to be about normal at around 10 AM this morning at city hall; the civic center poll will be open until 7 PM with results in after 8 PM. 2025 city hall municipal election poll Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments 

Anonymous said… Thought everyone did well. Good luck. Tuesday, August 26, 2025 

Anonymous said… Should be low about 20% ....apathy wins! Tuesday, August 26, 2025 

Jeff said… Just voted at 2:30, line started outside the civic center. Line moved really fast and I was done in about 20 minutes. Lot of people (by my perceptionl. Tuesday, August 26, 2025
