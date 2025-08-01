New Bike Rack's Donated For Art Center

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

During a presentation to the city council Lindsey Lawrence, Community Outreach Director of the Eastern Shore Art Center said the Fairhope Cycling Project and Pro Cycle bike shop are donating six new bike racks for installation in the vicinity of the art center; they are asking for some help from the city with the installation.



Key aspects of the project include:

Promoting cycling as transportation: The project supports the use of bicycles for transportation for residents and visitors. It has also supported the "Bike to School" program at Fairhope Elementary School, including donating bike racks to schools.

Improving cycling infrastructure and safety: The project is involved in bike lane and trail development and improvements. It has influenced the adoption of Fairhope's complete streets ordinance, which prioritizes the needs of all users in road design. The project works with the City of Fairhope Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee to enhance safety and promote sustainable transportation. The project has also collaborated with the city of Huntsville, Alabama, on implementing technology at intersections to better detect and prioritize cyclists, improving their safety.