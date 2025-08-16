New Nature Park To Open August 23

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

John Martin Nature Center.







Outdoor classroom Pavilion.

NEW MONTROSE PARK



Phase one of the new Flying Creek Nature Preserve Park is scheduled to open on Saturday August 23 at 10:00 AM.

Entrance is from Scenic Hwy 98 just south of the Fly Creek bridge.

A central nature center/office, and extensive walking and biking trails are some of the amenities; funding was by a $1 million GOMESA grant supplement by the city.



Second and third phases are coming next year too.










