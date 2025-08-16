New Nature Park To Open August 23

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|John Martin Nature Center.
|Outdoor classroom Pavilion.
NEW MONTROSE PARK
Phase one of the new Flying Creek Nature Preserve Park is scheduled to open on Saturday August 23 at 10:00 AM.
Entrance is from Scenic Hwy 98 just south of the Fly Creek bridge.
A central nature center/office, and extensive walking and biking trails are some of the amenities; funding was by a $1 million GOMESA grant supplement by the city.
Second and third phases are coming next year too.
