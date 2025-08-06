New Recycling Center Opening This Week

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

20609 Bishop Road







Accepted items.



DROP OFF STATION



The county's new Center-for-Hard-to-Recycle-Materials drop off station is scheduled to open Thursday at 20609 Bishop Road north of the satellite courthouse.

City residents as well as those living out in the county will be able to drop off the usual items (paper, cardboard, cans, plastic, glass) plus others like paint, batteries, light bulbs, et. al.

Fees may apply for some problematic items per the chart below:



Recycle fees.





