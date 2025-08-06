New Recycling Center Opening This Week

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

20609 Bishop Road


Accepted items.

 

DROP OFF STATION

The county's new Center-for-Hard-to-Recycle-Materials drop off station is scheduled to open Thursday at 20609 Bishop Road north of the satellite courthouse.

City residents as well as those living out in the county will be able to drop off the usual items (paper, cardboard, cans, plastic, glass) plus others like paint, batteries, light bulbs, et. al.

 Fees may apply for some problematic items per the chart below:

 

Recycle fees.

 


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
People tend not to recycle if fees are required. How are they collected?
Wednesday, August 06, 2025
Anonymous said…
county personnel on site will collect fees.
Wednesday, August 06, 2025
