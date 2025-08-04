New Twin Beech Park Plan Moves Ahead

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New splash pad site.







CALLED FOUNDATION PARK



The city approved a memorandum of understanding with the Community Foundation to help fund and construct a splash pad and park on recently-acquired property on S. Section Street at Twin Beech Road adjacent the Hope Community's project.



The Foundation will raise and contribute up to $500K for the project, to be maintained by the city once completed; the city will construct restrooms and utility infrastructure, according to the agreement.

The project will be in two phases.

City's statement:

"The Fairhope/Point Clear Community Foundation, an affiliate of The Community Foundation of South Alabama, has announced a proposal to partner with the City of Fairhope to construct a new public park and splash pad to be known as “Foundation Park.” The park will occupy a 1.6-acre lot at the historic Anna T. Jeanes School property, located at the intersection of Twin Beech Road and Section Street. Foundation Park aims to meet the needs of underserved youth and families in the community.

The Foundation will provide funding for the project, while the City of Fairhope will continue to own and maintain the property. The park will be constructed in phases. In Phase One, the Foundation will contribute $100,000 which will encompass the creation of a park through fencing, landscaping, utilities and signage. In Phase Two, through a fundraising campaign, the Foundation intends to provide $400,000 to the City for the construction of a park and splash pad.

“We appreciate the partnership with the Community Foundation and their investment in our community. It represents the best of what Fairhope is all about—community, collaboration, and creating spaces that serve everyone,” said Mayor Sherry Sullivan. “Foundation Park will be a place where families can gather, kids can play, and memories will be made for years to come.”

“The Fairhope/Point Clear Community Foundation is excited to partner with the City of Fairhope to create a welcoming space for all youth and families in our community,” said Rebecca Byrne, President and CEO of The Community Foundation of South Alabama.

All gifts will help bring the splash pad and park to life today and secure a foundation for future park improvements and community grants. Donations to the Fairhope/Point Clear Community Foundation, an affiliate of The Community Foundation of South Alabama, are tax-deductible. To donate, visit fairhopepointclearcommunityfoundation.org."