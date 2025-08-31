New Weather Cam Approved for Pier Area

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

Probable location.

 

Grand Hotel station.

 

NEW WEATHER CAMERA NETWORK

The city council approved the use of a city pole overlooking the bay and pier for a camera and weather station for the new Alabama Weather Camera Network, Llc. -- co-owned by well- known meteorologists James Spann and John Oldshue.

According to their website,

"Alabama Weather Network is Alabama’s 24/7 source for smart, serious, and locally focused weather.

Founded by legendary meteorologist James Spann and a team of veteran broadcasters, technologists, and communicators, the Alabama Weather Network (AWN) was built to do one thing: serve the people of Alabama with accurate, life-saving weather information—every day, every hour, on every screen.

With deep roots in this state and a profound respect for the power of weather, we’ve created a new kind of weather channel—one that never signs off, never misses a moment, and never forgets who it’s for. From sunshine to storm season, we’re always on, always local, and always looking out for Alabama."

The AWN already has cameras on a broadcast tower in Spanish Fort and on top of a wing of the Grand Hotel in Pt. Clear.

In return for the space, the AWN will provide real time weather-safety information for Fairhope residents and promote the city to other viewers, according to councilman Burrell.

No dates were mentioned for the installation and beginning of use.


AWN website.
Agreement.


